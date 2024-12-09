Animal trilogy to sequel's delayed release date, here's everything Ranbir Kapoor revealed at RSIFF 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X Here's what Ranbir Kapoor revealed at RSIFF 2024 about Animal movie

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' was one of the most successful films of the year 2023. Despite heavy criticism, the film collected more than Rs 900 crores worldwide at the box office. After the release of the film, the wait for the sequel of the film started among the audience. Ranbir has now made a big revelation about the second part of this film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Bollywood actor attended the Read Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah on Sunday, where he spoke about one of his most talked about films, Animal.

Here's what Ranbir said

Ranbir recently gave a big update about the film, according to which the audience will have to wait a long time for 'Animal Park'. Yes! The actor has not started shooting for Animal Park. He will start shooting for this film in the year 2027. In such a situation, the audience may have to wait for more than 3-4 years for the release of Animal Park. Ranbir also hinted that the third part of Animal will also come and he could be seen in a double role in this film. That is, the story is not going to end in the second part. Ranbir said that he is very excited about it.

Discussing Animal Park and Animal 3, Ranbir Kapoor said, 'We will start shooting for it in 2027. There is still some time for this. He (Sandeep Reddy Wanga) has just given an idea about what kind of film he wants to make. He wants to make it in three parts. The name of the second part is Animal Park. We have been sharing our views on how we want to take this story forward since the first film. It is very exciting because now I have to play two characters. Hero and villain. I am very happy to be a part of it.'

Animal got mixed response

Let us tell you, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and apart from this, actors like Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol also appeared in important roles in this film. The story of the film revolves around a man who shares a toxic relationship with his father and can go to any extent to save him. Despite the tremendous success of the film, Animal remained in the news for its controversial content and dialogue. The film was also not able to impress the critics and received mixed reviews.

