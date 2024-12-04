Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's wedding photos go viral, newly weds don golden colored outfits | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : X See Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding photos here

South actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have tied the knot on December 4, Wednesday. The actor, who dating for more than two years, had a South Indian wedding at the prestigious Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, in the presence of their families. The first photos from their close-knit wedding have now gone viral on social media. Where Naga opted for a light yellow colour dhoti-kurta, Sobhita donned a golden-coloured Kanjivaram saree. She can be seen loaded with gold jewellery from top to toe.

See their first photos here:

Guest list

The wedding is probably going to be attended by a number of celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. The greatest names in Telugu cinema have reportedly been invited by Nagarjuna and his family. NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, Akkineni and Daggubati families, and others are among them.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August

South Indian actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in August. The couple had tried to keep their relationship hidden for a long time. After the son's engagement, Naga Chaitanya wrote, 'We are very happy to announce the engagement of our son Naga Chaitanya to Sobhita Dhulipala, which happened today at 9:42 am!! We are very happy to welcome her into our family'.

For the unversed, Chai and Sobhita have been dating each other for more than two years now. Chaitanya was earlier married to Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in 2021 after almost four years of marriage. If reports are to be believed then Chai and Sam had known each other for ten years before getting married. On the other hand, Sobhita's relationship has never been in media reports. Her relationship with Chaitanya has been the first reported relationship of the actor.

Also Read: Nagarjuna's first wife Lakshmi's photos go viral ahead of Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's wedding