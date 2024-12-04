Nagarjuna's first wife Lakshmi's photos go viral ahead of Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : X Nagarjuna's first wife Lakshmi's photos go viral on social media

Veteran South actor Nagarjuna's elder son Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot for the second time. The actor is getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, December 4. Pictures of the pre-wedding function are already going viral on social media. Amid the discussion of Naga Chaitanya's wedding, unseen pictures of Nagarjuna with his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati are going viral on social media. For those who don't know, Lakshmi is also Naga Chaitanya's mother.

A Reddit user shared pictures of Nagarjuna and Lakshmi on the microblogging site. The pictures also carry a caption, "Rare pictures of Nagarjuna's first wife Lakshmi. She is the daughter of the late Ramanaidu, who was one of the richest men in South India. His business was spread across film production, real estate and many other places. She is also Rana's aunt and sister of veteran Telugu superstar Venkatesh."

In one of the photos, Nagarjuna and Lakshmi can be seen holding hands and smiling while looking into each other's eyes. This photo seems to be from their wedding. In another photo, Nagarjuna and Lakshmi can be seen posing at a party. In another photo, Lakshmi is with her son Naga Chaitanya.

When did the two get married?

Lakshmi married Nagarjuna in 1984. The couple separated in the year 1990. After this, in the year 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala Akkineni. Naga Chaitanya's mother Lakshmi is the daughter of D Ramanaidu and Rajeshwari. Daggubati Ramanaidu was an Indian filmmaker best known for his work in Telugu cinema. He founded Suresh Productions in 1964 which became one of the largest film production companies in India. Lakshmi has two siblings, Venkatesh and Suresh Babu. She is the aunt of Rana Daggubati.

