One Nation, One Election: Govt to skip bill introduction in Parliament on Monday | Here is what we know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Lok Sabha

In a major change the government will not not introduce the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Earlier, the bill was listed as the agenda of business for December 16.The government has already circulated the copies of the bill to the MPs so that they can study it.

Bill not mentioned in updated list

As earlier it was listed for December 16, the new updated list has no mention of bill introduction in the Lok Sabha. It must be noted that the winter session of Parliament is ending on December 20. If this bill is not presented on December 16, the government would have only four days left to introduce the bill in this session.

Two drafts approved by Union Cabinet

The Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi on 12 December, approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill required for the implementation of the One Nation One Election. The Cabinet had approved two draft laws, out of which one Constitution Amendment Bill is related to holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, while the second bill is related to simultaneous elections of three Union Territories with assemblies.

As the first bill seeks constitutional amendment, a two-thirds majority would be required to pass the bill, while a simple majority will be required in the House for the second bill. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had expressed its commitment to this idea in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.