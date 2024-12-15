Yearender 2024: Top 10 political events in India this year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Top 10 political events in India in 2024

Yearender 2024: The stage is set to welcome the new year 2025 as December is heading to bring down the curtain on the year 2024. As the year 2024 is setting in leaving behind a bag of mixed memories, let’s rewind the major events that happened in the political circle. The year 2024 has been very crucial as the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and polls in several key states, including Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir took place this year, which shaped up the political landscape of India and would continue to impact years to come pertaining to politics.

Here we listed top 10 political events in India in 2024