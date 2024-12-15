Sore throat has become a severe problem in winter season, include THESE foods in your diet to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sore throat has become a severe problem in winter

As soon as the cold season arrives, we all have to face many problems. It is very common to have complaints ranging from cold and cough to sore throat. When there is a problem with a sore throat, it causes you a lot of pain. At the same time, there is an uncomfortable feeling. In such a situation, we resort to medicines to get relief. However, along with this, you also need to pay equal attention to your diet.

You may not be aware, but what you eat and drink can make a lot of difference to your health. There are many food items, from hot soup to herbal tea, which give a lot of relief to your throat. Along with this, they also help in reducing inflammation, improving the immune system, and keeping your throat hydrated. So, here are some such foods that will help in relieving sore throat in the winter season:

1. Herbal Tea

If you are troubled by a sore throat and pain in the cold season, then you must make herbal tea a part of your diet. Try to consume chamomile, ginger, or basil tea regularly. While chamomile tea reduces inflammation and irritation due to its anti-inflammatory properties, gingerol present in ginger helps in relieving pain and fighting infection. Basil tea helps in soothing the throat and fighting infection. Basil tea has many benefits.

2. Hot soup

In winter, there is a desire to drink something hot again and again. In such a situation, drink vegetable or chicken soup. This will also give relief to your throat. Warm liquids help keep your throat moist and reduce irritation. Due to this, you feel very comfortable. Not only this, chicken soup contains amino acids like cysteine that thin the mucus, making it easier to expel it. Vegetable soup provides hydration and essential vitamins that support the immune system.

3. Mash Foods

If you are having pain or a sore throat, then you should eat soft, mashed foods. These are very easy to swallow, which can prevent irritation caused by crispy food items. Include khichdi or porridge, etc., in your diet. It contains many types of nutrients, which help you in better recovery.

4. Cucumber

Eating cucumber can also be a good idea when you have a sore throat. Cucumbers have a high water content, which helps keep the throat hydrated. Also, they have a cooling effect, which can help soothe inflammation.

