Mamta Kulkarni, Karan Arjun actress, returns to Mumbai after 25 years: Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's 'Karan Arjun' co-star Mamta Kulkarni returned to India after 25 years. The actress posted a video on Instagram, in which she looked emotional and overwhelmed on her return to India. Mamta Kulkarni said in the video that she has returned to India after 25 years and her old memories have been refreshed on reaching Mumbai. She said that when her flight was passing over India, she became very emotional about seeing her motherland. While landing at Mumbai airport, she could not stop her tears and experienced a deeply emotional moment.

Mamta has also been in controversies

Let us tell you that apart from the film, Mamta has also been in the headlines due to her personal life. On April 12, 2016, Thane police recovered three kgs of ephedrine powder, which falls under the category of narcotic drugs, from two vehicles. Accused Mayur and Sagar were arrested in this case and the drugs were worth around Rs 80 lakh. Both of them also had fake identity cards.

Court's verdict

During the investigation, the police arrested 10 people, while seven people including Mamta Kulkarni were declared wanted. The police alleged that Mamta Kulkarni had attended a meeting in Kenya in January 2016 and discussed this with accused Vicky Goswami and others. However, Mamta Kulkarni, in a petition filed through her lawyer Madhav Thorat, said that the allegations against her are based only on the statement of a co-accused and there is no concrete evidence against it. Finally, the court, after reviewing the allegations and evidence, concluded that there was not enough evidence to prove the charges against her under the NDPS Act.

