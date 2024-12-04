Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil were not first choices for Pushpa: Know who got the offer earlier

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil were not first choices for Pushpa

Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for a grand Pan India release. The sequel to the superhit 2021 film is set to release on December 4 in Hyderabad and on December 5 in theatres worldwide. There is a lot of craze about it across the country. However, according to reports, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were not the first choice for 'Pushpa'. Yes! As shocking as it may sound, but these superstars were not in director Sukumar mind during pre-production.

This actor was the first choice for 'Pushpa'

Allu Arjun was not the first choice for the film's director Sukumar. According to reports, 'Pushpa: The Rise' director Sukumar wanted to cast Mahesh Babu as the lead character 'Pushparaj'. However, Mahesh Babu hesitated to play a character with grey shades and backed out from the film. When Mahesh Babu refused the film, Allu Arjun was approached for the role. It is significant to note that, the actor not only wooed the audiences but also won the National Award for his performance in the film and became the first Telugu actor to win the prestigious award.

This actress was offered the role of Srivalli

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the screen on fire with her dance moves in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. However, according to the same report, Samantha was first offered the role of 'Srivalli' in the film, but she turned it down. Samantha did not want to play a rural girl on screen after 'Rangasthalam'. The role was then offered to Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Sethupathi was offered the role of Fahad

Director Sukumar had reportedly offered the role of 'Pushpa' villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to Vijay Sethupathi. However, due to his busy schedule, the actor could not make time for Sukumar's film. Later Fahadh Faasil took up the role and rest is history.

