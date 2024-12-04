Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 to have the biggest opening with 3:20 hours runtime?

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 may have the biggest opening of all time

There are only a few hours left for the release of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil Pushpa 2: The Rule. Even before its release, this film has shaken the film market. This film, which had an advance booking of 100 crores before its release, is going to have an opening of 300 crores. This is the belief of the veteran film trade analysts. Pushpa 2 is on its way to earning 300 crores on the first day itself. The film has earned 285 crores worldwide even before its release. Now the buzz about the film is continuously increasing. The audience was eagerly waiting for the next part of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film 'Pushpa' which came in 2021. Now this wait is over. The film is ready for release this Thursday.

Film trade pundits have made their prediction

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel has given information about the collection of Pushpa 2 on his Twitter. In which he said that the film has earned Rs 70 crore in Hindi along with Rs 100 crore in Telugu and other languages. At the same time, this collection has been 175 crores in All India. The worldwide collection of the film has crossed 285 crores. Pushpa 2: The Rule has a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes and is going to hit the theatres on December 5. The craze of the film is being seen from South to North.

The trailer was launched in Bihar

The craze of this Allu Arjun starrer film 'Pushpa- 2' has been seen fiercely in the North along with the South. The film Pushpa, released in 2021, earned Rs 300 crore worldwide. Now the next part of this film has created a stir at the box office. The trailer of the film was also launched in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The craze of Pushpa was also seen during the trailer launch here. Now the film is ready to release in theaters on Friday and Thursday. Now it remains to be seen whether this film is able to register its name in box office history books or not.

