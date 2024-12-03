Allu Arjun to Rashmika Mandanna, know Pushpa 2: The Rule star cast's net worth and fees here

Follow us on Image Source : PUSHPA 2: THE RULE Pushpa 2: The Rule star cast's net worth

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the biggest releases of 2024. The Pan India film will released on the big screens this Friday. Amid the enthusiasm of its fans, the film has also become the first film to earn more than 1 million in its advance booking. But before its release, let us tell you about the net worth of the entire starcast of Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is significant to note that the sequel features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Fahadh Fasil and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun

First of all, let's talk about the main lead hero of the film, Allu Arjan. The National Award-winning actor will once again be seen in the character of Pushparaj. According to media reports, Allu has charged a whopping Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule. With this amount, he has been included in the list of India's most expensive actors. Talking about net worth, according to media reports, Allu Arjun owns a total property worth Rs 460 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna

Now let's talk about the main lead actress of the film, Rashmika Mandanna. She has also reprised the of Srivalli in the sequel. The pair of Allu and Rashmika is a fan favourite. Talking about Rashmika Mandanna's fees for Pushpa 2, the actress has reportedly charged a fee of Rs 10 crore from the film. According to media reports, Rashmika Mandanna's net worth is around Rs 45 crore.

Fahadh Faasil

Everyone liked Fahadh Faasil's dashing style in the trailer of Pushpa 2. According to media reports, Fahadh has charged Rs 8 crore for this film. Fahadh owns property worth Rs 50 crore.

Jagapathi Babu

This time Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in an important role in Pushpa 2 The Rule. According to media reports, apart from the film Salaar, Jagapathi Babu, who has won everyone's heart with his villainous role in many South films, has a total net worth of Rs 180 crore.

Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj, who always entertains everyone with his villainous role in many Bollywood and South films, has a Toyota Innova car worth Rs 17 lakh and a BMW 520D worth Rs 45 lakh. Overall, Prakash Raj owns property worth Rs 32 crore.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela has made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry with her excellent acting. According to media reports, Sreeleela has charged a total fee of Rs 2 crore for her special dance number "Kissik". At the same time, Sreeleela's net worth is said to be Rs 5 to 10 crore.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey issues clarification over his 'retirement' post, claims people 'misread' his announcement