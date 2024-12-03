Vikrant Massey issues clarification over his 'retirement' post, claims people 'misread' his announcement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Vikrant Massey last featured in The Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant Massey, who recently announced his retirement on his social media, has now issued a clarification about his recent post. On Monday, the actor announced the news of stayinh aways from acting and penned a note on his Instagram handle. In his post, the actor said that he wants to spend time with his family to fulfil his duties as a son, father and a husband. While some called it retirement, other's quoted it as a publicity stunt. JHowever, the The Sabarmati Report actor has clarified his stance as he called it a long break and not an early retirement.

Here's what Vikrant Massey said

“Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health has taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I will be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said.

Vikrant Massey's post that created stir on social media

''Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," Vikrant said in the post.

His post captivated the attention of many fans and his colleagues from the industry. Reacting to his post, one user wrote, ''All the best for this new phase of life bhai! Love and Strength.'' ''Good actors like you shouldn’t retire so soon buddy. You are one of the finest i know. More power to you! Keep shining,'' wrote another. Actress Dia Mirza commented, ''Breaks are best you’ll be even more amazing on the other side.''

