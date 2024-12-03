Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule sells over 1 million tickets, film set to mint over Rs 50 cr on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in cinemas on December 5, 2024

Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is still two days away from from its theatrical release as the film will premiere in cinemas on December 5. However, ahead of its release, it is creating new records with each day. The upcoming actioner flick has already surpassed previous record holders like KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD and Baahubali 2. As per a latest report, Pushpa 2 has already sold over one million tickets on the online booking app, Book My Show. Not only this, the film has also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark for its opening day. As per the latest figures on Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has minted Rs 50 crore already for its Day 1, which includes Rs 35.75 crore nett collections from over 21,000 shows across India in different languages.

Release date

The film was earlier scheduled to release on December 6. However, the makers shifted its release date and announced that the film will now hit the big screens on December 5. The film will enjoy a smooth run at the box office since no other film is releasing in cinemas this weekend. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava was set to release on December 5 but its makers postponed the film till February, avoiding clash at the box office.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The music rights of the film are owned by T-Series. The film has already earned Rs 1085 crore even before its release.

According to the makers, the theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 640 crore. Along with this, the film has made a huge digital deal, in which Netflix has bought the rights for Rs 275 crore.

