Ram Gopal Varma finally breaks silence on complaint against him for post related to Andhra Pradesh CM

Ram Gopal Varma, a popular filmmaker, recently landed in trouble after he allegedly posted content related to to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, also including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani on his social media handle. The ace director has now finally broken his silence over the matter and said, ''The case is regarding a certain tweet I posted nearly a year ago, of which I have no knowledge. I have put more than a thousand tweets in that period. There is not even a prima facie to book that case... There is some kind of a conspiracy... All sorts of rumours were being spread in the media.''

What did the police say?

Superintendent of Police of Prakasam district AR Damodar informed that a case had been registered against Ram Gopal Varma in Maddipadu Police Station (Prakasam District) for tampering with the pictures of CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an objectionable manner.

The case was filed in Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam. The complainant alleged that these pictures have damaged the reputation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and their family members in the society.

According to sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah, the case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. "An investigation into the allegations has been launched," the sub-inspector informed.

Ram Gopal Varma allegedly posted controversial content on social media as part of the promotions for his movie Vyuham. The complaint was lodged against him three weeks back. Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company and Satya.

