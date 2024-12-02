Vikrant Massey to Twinkle Khanna, celebs who quit acting after getting fame

Follow us on Image Source : X Vikrant Massey to others, celebs took retirement from acting

'12th Fail' was one of the hit films of 2023. People liked Vikrant Massey's character in the film very much. Looking at the increasing popularity of the actor, it seemed that he was going to do something amazing in Bollywood in the coming times. But his sudden decision to leave the industry has shocked everyone. Vikrant, who was seen in The Sabarmati Report, surprised everyone with his post today. The actor has decided to retire from films at the peak of his career. The reason for Vikrant doing so is not yet known. In the meantime, let us know how many such celebs are there who had separated themselves from the film corridors at the peak of their career.

1. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna's name was once included in the top actresses of Bollywood. Fans used to be crazy about the beauty of the actress. But after marrying Akshay Kumar, the actress distanced herself from her film career. However, the actress is often spotted with her husband at award shows. Apart from this, she also often works as a producer in her husband's films.

2. Isha Koppikar

Isha ​​Koppikar made a very impressive entry in Bollywood, but later her career did not go well. Isha Koppikar started her acting career in 1997 with a Telugu film. Isha did her last film in 2011. After this, she was not seen in any film. The actress often remains in the headlines for her personal life.

3. Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna, who is often in the news for his statements. Many people know him for the role of Shaktimaan, while some like him for the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharata. The actor distanced himself from films due to his controversial statements at the peak of his career. However, recently she has announced the second season of Shaktimaan.

4. Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari Soni, who ruled the silver screen in the 80s and 90s, has worked in films like 'Hatya', 'Taakatvar', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. She shook the entire Bollywood with her beauty and acting. But when the actress decided to move away from films, her fans' hearts were shattered.

5. Sana Khan

There would hardly be anyone who does not know Bigg Boss ex-contestant and actress Sana Khan. Recently, the actress has announced her second pregnancy. Sana had earned a lot of names in the film industry at one time. She was seen in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. Suddenly Sana quit the industry to focus on her religion.

6. Zaira Waseem

Dangal girl, Zaira Waseem had also quit acting after just featuring in three films. Her debut film was opposite Aamir Khan in Dangal, then she again worked with him in Secret Superstar. Lastly, she was seen in Priyanka Chopra Jonas' critically acclaimed film Sky Is Pink. Zaira's reason for leaving the film industry was her dedication towards her religion.

