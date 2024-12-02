Vikrant Massey announces retirement, know about his last film featuring THIS star kid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey's last film with THIS star kid

Vikrant Massey took the entertainment industry by storm when he announced his retirement from acting on Monday. With a rather short note, the actor thanked his fans for supporting him in his 27 years of acting career. With this, the actor also made clear that his last film will release in 2025 and there onwards Vikrant aims at living just the family life. So let us know about the 12th Fail actor's last film here. It is significant to note that a star kid will be making her debut with Vikrant Massey's last film.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is Vikrant's last film

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is now ready to make her acting debut with 12th Fail fame actor Vikrant Massey's film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. This film of Shanaya and Vikrant will be a love story. In this, she will be playing the role of a theatre actress. At the same time, Vikrant Massey will be seen in the role of a blind musician. This film will be based on writer Ruskin Bond's popular short story 'The Eyes Have It'. This film will be set on a musical backdrop. The story of 'The Eyes Have It' deals with love, freedom, memories and faith.

Shanaya Kapoor's delayed debut

Let us tell you, before Shanaya, the makers were thinking of other Bollywood actresses like Tara Sutaria, Alaya F and Pratibha Ranta for the lead role in this film. But Shanaya seemed perfect to them for this role. She too was waiting for her Bollywood debut for a long time. However, before this, she was in talks for Karan Johar-Shashank Khaitan's urban triangle film Bedhadak. Also, news came that she will make her debut with Hotstar's series Student and The Year. But all these projects were shelved. Now she will finally mark her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. However, her first will be Vikrant's last!

Vikrant's note to his fans

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey stunned fans with a surprise announcement on social media early Monday as he revealed his decision to retire from acting. Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared that his final two films are slated for release in 2025 after which he plans to "return home." His official statement read, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your incredible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also as an actor."

