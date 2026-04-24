Supreme Court lauds high voter turnout, peaceful voting in West Bengal Phase 1 election

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday lauded the historic high voter turnout in the West Bengal Phase 1 election, also taking note of the polling getting concluded without any violence in the state.

This came while the apex court was hearing a plea on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists.

At the beginning of the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed satisfaction over the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections held on Thursday.

West Bengal recorded a turnout of 92.88 per cent in the first phase, covering 152 constituencies. Phase 2 voting will be held on April 29, and the results will come out on May 4.

"As a citizen of India, I was very happy to see the voting percentage. When people exercise their right to vote, it strengthens the democratic set-up," the CJI said.

The bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, related to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also welcomed the high turnout and praised the role of central forces in ensuring peaceful polling in a state that has seen election-related violence in the past.

The court directed individuals whose names were excluded from voter lists to approach the 19 court-appointed appellate tribunals for redressal, including issues related to the deletion of names. It also asked the tribunals to prioritise cases where urgent hearings are sought for inclusion in the voter rolls.

The bench said it would examine the broader issue of the right to remain on the electoral rolls at a later stage.

Senior advocate and All India Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also welcomed the high turnout, claiming that people turned out in large numbers fearing removal from the electoral rolls if they did not vote.

He further pointed out that only 139 appeals filed by those whose names were deleted have been decided so far, while around 27 lakh people are still awaiting hearings before the tribunals.

Also read: 'Didi jaane waali hai, BJP aane waali hai': Amit Shah confident of over 110 seats in Bengal Phase 1 polls