Centre imposes ban on controversial web series 'Lawrence of Punjab' over factual inaccuracies, informs HC

New Delhi:

The Central Government has imposed a ban on the controversial web series titled Lawrence of Punjab, informing the Punjab and Haryana High Court during a recent hearing. The documentary was previously scheduled to release on April 27.

The development came in response to a public interest litigation filed by Punjab Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. During the proceedings, the Government of India told the court that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had taken action against the series after examining the facts.

According to the Centre, the decision to ban the web series was based on factual grounds amid concerns about its content. The matter was placed before the court as part of the ongoing hearing in the PIL, which sought intervention over the streaming of the series.

The court was informed that the Ministry had reviewed the material and subsequently imposed the ban, bringing a temporary halt to the circulation of the controversial show. Further proceedings in the case are expected to determine the next course of action.

An excerpt regarding the web series, as per an official letter from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting read: "Further, Punjab Police has informed that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage, and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. It is further informed that the documentary has the potential to negatively influence youth by normalising or romanticising organised crime; undermine ongoing law enforcement efforts against gangsterism; and disturb public order, thereby vitiating the law and order situation in the State. Punjab Police has informed that given the sensitivity of gangster-related issues in Punjab and the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions, the release of the series is likely to lead to heightened tensions and adverse law and order implications."

According to the press note by the makers as per ANI, "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences."

(With inputs from Puneet Pareenja)