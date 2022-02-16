Hollywood couldn't get enough of Bappi da! A look at Lahiri's collaboration with Akon, Lady Gaga

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri

Highlights Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69

Bappi Lahiri has collaborated with popular names like Akon and Lady Gaga

He also composed music for Disney animated film Moana

RIP Bappi Da | Bappi Lahiri was among the few Indian composers who made it to international borders. The legendary musician who passed away at 69 was a favourite of many popular artists and film franchises abroad. He not only collaborated with popular names like Akon and Lady Gaga but rights to his music was bought by mega-budget franchises like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. He also composed music for Disney animated film Moana and made the international audience groove to Football Fever.

Bappi Da also kept sharing about these collaborations with his fans on social media. "My journey was quite interesting as I sang for the animated disney hit Moana," he had posted when he collaborated with Disney. The song is titled "Shona" which means gold, something he openly displayed his love for. Besides the track, he also lent his voice for the character of Tamatoa, a giant crab who has a penchant for hoarding shiny treasures. On his website, Bappi mentioned, "it is a great pleasure to associate with this film. I am always looking forward to new things. This is the first time I'm dubbing for an animated character, and Tamatoa is very similar to me. I hope people will enjoy this avatar of mine, it is truly a golden memory."

He also posed with Akon sharing that it was 'recording time'.

Bappi Da's Come Closer from Bollywood film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki also made it to the soundtrack of Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel-starrer, Lion. Rights of another song from the film, Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba were acquired by Disney India to rehash it for the Hindi trailer of Marvel film 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'.

In addition to these, Adam Sandler's You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008), had used the rearranged version of Bappi's 'Jimmy Jimmy' from Mithun Chakraborty starrer Disco Dancer (1982). The music was rearranged by Julius Dobos.

Another proof of Bappi’s songs being a huge hit with International artists is when Welsh DJ and producer Jamie Jones and New York-based DJ duo The Martinez Brothers came together for a two-track production called Bappi. Speaking about it, Bappi told Mumbai Mirror in an old interview, “It features a remix of my superhit sog from Disco Dancer ‘Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy’. The British-Sri Lankan rapper M.I.A used the same song in her 2007 album Kala and, a year later, it was also there in the climax scene of Adam Sandler-film, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.”

Truly, there can never be another Bappi Lahiri!