Who is Isha Rikhi, Punjabi actress who married Badshah in an intimate wedding ceremony?

New Delhi:

Rapper Badshah, 40, married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, 32, in an intimate ceremony. While the details and date are not known, photos from the rituals hosted during the ceremony are going viral on the internet. Isha and Badshah reportedly started dating four years back; however, they have not officially confirmed their wedding on social media.

Quite like Badshah, Isha, too, is a very popular name in the entertainment film industry. Let's find out more about her.

Who is Isha Rikhi, Badshah's wife?

Badshah's wedding photos with Isha Rikhi are going viral on the internet. Before you take a look at the photos again, let's find out more about the lady in red. Isha Rikhi is an Indian actor and model who has primarily worked in Punjabi cinema. She made her screen debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, where she starred alongside Sippy Gill.

She followed it up with Happy Go Lucky in 2014 with Amrinder Gill, and then appeared in Mere Yaar Kaminey and What the Jatt over the next two years. In 2016, she played a lively young girl in Ardaas, sharing screen space with Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk. Isha later made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade, marking her entry into Hindi films. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

She also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. The actress has 1.1 million followers on the platform (at the time of publishing the article).

Isha Rikhi, Badshah's wedding photos go viral

Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, took to Instagram and shared photos from the hush-hush wedding. In the same, Isha was seen wearing a red Punjabi salwar suit set with chooda, kaleera and a maang teeka. Badshah donned an ivory kurta set. They posed with guests and family members in photos from the celebrations.

Badshah and Isha have reportedly been dating for close to four years now. As per reports, they first met at a party through a mutual friend, and their friendship gradually evolved into something more.

As for Badshah, he was married to Jasmine Masih. They parted ways in 2020; however, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Also read: Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony; wedding photos go viral