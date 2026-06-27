'Bewildering strategic decision': Sonia Gandhi's Gaza op-ed sparks fresh Congress-BJP war of words

New Delhi:

Questioning the Modi government's stance on Israel's continued strikes Gaza, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday that Tel Aviv has committed 'genocide' against the Palestinians, aiming to destroy their 'very existence'. She said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his colleagues want a 'total annihilation' of Gaza, denouncing the Palestinians as 'animals'.

In an article on The Indian Express, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson cited a reported by the United Nations (UN) Independent International Commission of Inquiry and said Israel's action on Gaza has resulted in the death of over 20,000 children, while 44,000 were wounded. However, India has remained silent and it remains a "lone voice of silence".

The Rajya Sabha member highlighted India has been a historical ally of Palestine and Iran, but the government has 'alienated' the country from these two countries and the larger Middle East. By doing this, India has allowed Pakistan "swoop in to claim the space of a mediator", which New Delhi "have a natural claim".

"The Modi government’s silence and inaction are not just morally reprehensible but also inexplicable from a national interest perspective," the senior Gandhi wrote.

"We are slipping further into Israel’s strategic orbit, at a time when the world is increasingly pivoting away from it. The Prime Minister’s visit to Israel amidst these circumstances, and only days before Israel’s war on Iran and the assassination of its top political leadership, will go down in history as a bewildering strategic decision."

BJP vs Congress over Sonia Gandhi's op-ed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Congress over Sonia's article in the English daily. BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan advised Sonia to focus on her party, which is declining and needs a self-introspection and a self-analysis.

BJP's TR Sriniwas also slammed Sonia, calling her article a way to appease the Muslims. He said India, under the current government, talks about peace and has maintained that all issues should be resolved by dialogue and discussions.

But Sonia found support of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who reiterated that India has distanced itself from global public opinion by remaining silent about Israel's actions in Gaza. Sonia's son Rahul Gandhi also came out in her support and said India's nationhood spirit demands that New Delhi speaks up for Palestine.

"Through her editorial, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji calls on India to reclaim its independent foreign policy, uphold humanitarian values, and speak up with moral clarity on Gaza," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said on X.

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