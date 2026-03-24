Lalu Yadav's plea to cancel CBI FIR in land-for-jobs case rejected by Delhi High Court

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking the quashing of a CBI FIR in the alleged land-for-jobs case, dealing a setback to the RJD chief and former railway minister.

During the hearing, the court observed that the petition lacked merit and was "devoid of substance", rejecting the request to cancel the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case pertains to allegations that land parcels were taken in exchange for jobs in the railways during Yadav’s tenure as railway minister. The CBI has been probing the matter, which involves multiple accused and alleged irregularities in recruitment.

With the high court's ruling, Yadav has not received any relief, and the investigation in the case will continue.

Land-for-jobs case

The alleged land for jobs case is linked to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways, headquartered in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as rail minister between 2004 and 2009. Officials claim that these appointments were made in exchange for land parcels that were either gifted or transferred in the names of the RJD chief’s family members or close associates.

Yadav had argued that the inquiry, the FIR, and the subsequent investigation and chargesheets were legally unsustainable, citing the absence of prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which he said was mandatory for the Central Bureau of Investigation to proceed.

The case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Yadav and several others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials, and private individuals.

Yadav, 77, along with the other accused, is currently out on bail.