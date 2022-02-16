Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Singer last appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : COLORSTV Bappi Lahiri last appeared on Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri, who is also fondly known as ‘Golden Man’ passed away at Mumbai's CritiCare hospital today. He was 69. The music composer and singer last appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, 'Baccha Party'. Swastik is the son of Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri. On October 17, Salman Khan welcomed Bappi Lahiri on his show. For the introduction, the superstar revealed Bappi Da's real name 'Alokesh.'

"Pehli baar Bappi da aaye hain Bigg Boss me. Bahut kam log jaante hain ki Bappi da ka actual naam Alokesh hai (This is the first time you have visited Bigg Boss. Not many know that Bappi da’s actual name is Alokesh)," Salman Khan said.

Bappi Lahiri then joked, "My son’s name is Arunesh. Iske baad jo bhi hoga (the one to be born next will be named), suitcase," leaving Salman Khan and fans in splits.

The veteran singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last. According to the doctor he was discharged from the hospital on Monday (January 14) after undergoing treatment for a month. However, on Tuesday suddenly his health deteriorated. He had an infection in his lungs and he was facing difficulty in breathing. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house.

Bappi Lahiri, widely known as the "Disco King" in India was born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music. He began his career as a music director at the young age of 19. The singer-composer was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was “Bhankas” for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Bappi Lahiri was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards for his contribution to the Bollywood music industry.