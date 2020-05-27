Preksha Mehta suicide: Actor Karan Kundrra stresses on importance of mental health

Image Source : INSTA/@KKUNDRA, IAMPREKSHAMEHTA Preksha Mehta's suicide: Actor Karan Kundrra stresses on importance of mental health

Actor Karan Kundrra on Wednesday urged people to look after their loved one's health, especially mental health. He pointed out "mental illness can be invisible". "Mental Illness can be Invisible! One can feel anxious, depressed, suicidal and still turn up for work everyday looking confident wearing a smile and appearing fine! Please check on people around you.. don't assume you know how they feel based on how they look!! #mentalhealth," Karan posted on Instagram.

Karan's post comes days after Crime Patrol fame Preksha Mehta committed suicide at her residence in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, 26 May.

"Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana.. another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health," Karan tweeted.

"A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!", the actor added.

Preksha Mehta, 25, committed suicide at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday night. Ms Mehta, best-known for appearing on shows like Crime Patrol, was found hanging in her room on Tuesday morning by her family and taken to hospital, police said. Ms Mehta had travelled home to Indore from Mumbai before the lockdown and is believed to have been suffering from depression because of the loss of work caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Preksha Mehta left a suicide note, news agency PTI reports.

