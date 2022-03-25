Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee looks resplendent in red anarkali suit at her godh bharayi, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEBINABON Debina Bonnerjee is expecting to be a mother soon

Highlights Debina Bonnerjee is in her third trimester and is expecting to be a mother soon

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary married in 2011

The actress is most popular for playing the role of Sita in Ramayana

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee has shared some pictures from her baby shower ceremony or godh bharayi on social media. She wore a traditional Indian attire in maroon colour for the merry occasion and glows like a million bulbs were lit up. She also shared with her fans that the ceremony is called Saadh in the Bengali culture. She explained that the baby shower in her culture is celebrated by the mother cooking all the food the mom-to-be desires.

Read: New moms-to-be flaunting their baby bumps: Dimpy Ganguly, Sonam Kapoor to Bharti Singh & Rihanna

"Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side (here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves. Baby shower “ in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company (sic)," the TV actress wrote accompanying her post.

Read: Kapil's EPIC reply to troll who said he is 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann for RS seat can't be missed

For her look, Debina opted for a maroon anarkali suit, heavy bangels and gold jewellery.

Debina tied the knot with Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. The couple announced their pregnancy on February 9, 2022. Debina has been journaling her maternity period on social media and updating fans regularly. In her last post, she had shared what changes her body is going through in the third trimester.

"Standing in the 3rd trimester with swollen feet many toilet runs constipated leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laughs. Reminds me that I am pregnant. Reminds me that this is real. After so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement (sic)," she wrote in an expressive Instagram post as she posed with her growing belly.

Here are some of her and Gurmeet's loving moments as they enjoy the pregnancy phase together.