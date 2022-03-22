New moms-to-be flaunting their baby bumps: Sonam Kapoor, Bharti Singh to Rihanna & Kajal Aggarwal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Moms-to-be flaunting their baby bumps

B-town is beaming with joy as Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. The actress announced the news by sharing intimate photos with her husband as she flaunted her baby bump. As the actress begins her journey to step into motherhood, here's looking at some popular faces of showbiz who flaunted their baby bump on social media and won the Internet.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to her verified Instagram account to share surprising news. The actress who is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja posted a bunch of monochrome photos of the couple.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have made sure that their fans, followers and colleagues are a part of their pregnancy journey. From sharing videos of them discovering Bharti's pregnancy to their maternity shoot, the couple who is super active on social media keeps engaging with their admirers on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the family way seems to be enjoying her first pregnancy with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal is setting major pregnancy fashion goals as she often posts pictures in varied outfits. From flaunting her growing baby belly in saree to beachwear to casual t-shirts, the actress sure knows how to keep her fashion game strong.

Rihanna

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting this week as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a heartwarming New York photoshoot. The couple shared their baby news with a striking photoshoot as the singer bared her blossoming baby bump and in an open pink coat, during a walk through the streets of New York. since then she has been sharing multiple pictures from the photoshoot wearing striking outfits.

Dimpy Ganguly

Dimpy Ganguly is expecting her third child. The actress model, who participated in Bigg Boss 8 announced her third pregnancy via a post on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Dimpy posted an adorable photo posing with her two children--daughter Reanna and son Aryaan as they kissed her growing baby belly. Dimpy, who is married to businessman Rohit Roy, also penned a lengthy post dedicated to motherhood.