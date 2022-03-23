Kapil Sharma's EPIC reply to troll who said he is 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann for RS seat can't be missed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma and Bhagwant Mann

Kapil Sharma's latest tweet praising the new Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann earned him some serious trolling on social media. On the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, Bhagwant Mann shared a video about launching the anti-corruption helpline. Following his tweet, Kapil lauded Mann and wrote, "So proud of you paji (brother)." adding a hug, heart and applause emoticon. Responding to this tweet, a trolled targeted the Firangi actor for his appreciation and implied that Kapil is 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann for Rajya Sabha's seat.

The user tweeted, "हरभजन की तरह राज्यसभा के टिकट के लिए मक्खन लगा रहे हो क्या । (Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan)." For the unversed, cricketer Harbhajan Singh was recently announced as one of Punjab's three representatives to the Rajya Sabha by the state government.

The comedian-actor gave an epic reply to the troll in Hindi. Sharing the original tweet, he wrote "बिलकुल नहीं मित्तल साहब, बस इतना सा ख़्वाब है कि देश तरक़्क़ी करे, बाक़ी आप कहो तो आपकी नौकरी की लिए कहीं बात करूँ ? (Not at all Mittal sir (the social media user's name), my small dream is that the country should progress (folded hands emoji). If you want, I can ask for a job for you)."

Following this, Kapil's fans praised him and wrote, "he (Mittal) will see Kapil sir in his dreams now". Another wrote, "Nahi Kapil bhai Unki Lag Chuki Hai 2 rupya per tweet aap aise logo ko reply karke time waste mat karo apna." A third user said, "Enko Naukri ki nahi Burnol ki jarurat hai." Take a look

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann started his career as a comedian. He garnered massive popularity after his participation in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which was then judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman. Interestingly, Kapil Sharma was the winner of the third season of the comedy show.