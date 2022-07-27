Paras Kalnawat's Anupamaa exit: Actor says Giaa Manek was replaced in Saath Nibhana Saathiya for same reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS KALNAWAT, GIAA MANEK Paras Kalnawat, Giaa Manek

Paras Kalnawat's Anupamaa exit: Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, who is known for playing the role of Samar in the popular daily soap has been in the news after the actor was ousted from the show overnight. The actor and the production house in a statement said that by giving his nod to the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa on another channel, Paras breached the contract and hence his contract was terminated.

Paras has also reacted to the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor shared that the same thing happened to actress Giaa Manek who was known for playing Gopi Bahu on Saath Nibhana Saathiya. He said that because Giaa signed a contract with the dance reality show on another channel, she was replaced overnight. “I was given the example of Giaa Manek by the production team. (But) Every actor has their own journey. I believe everyone has the right to pick for themselves. If the makers are thinking of their show, I can think of myself,” he told the media portal.

The actor said he's neither disheartened nor heartbroken with whatever has happened and was unaware of the consequences. He also said that he did not do anything substantial on the show for a year and he needed to move forward for personal growth.

“I didn’t know that if I do a show with another channel, they will have an issue. I respect Rajan Shahi for giving me this opportunity. (But) It’s been more than a year since I don’t have anything to do in the show. I’m in scenes that are 18 pages long and I stand there in the background and have no dialogues. I spoke to them earlier but there was no action taken. I chose the dance reality show. I didn’t know the consequences though,” the website quoted him as saying.

For the uninitiated, Paras signed up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa recently. The actor will be seen in season 10 of the reality show on another channel and hence Anupamaa's production house, Directors Kut Production, decided to terminate his contract.

