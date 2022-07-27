Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan discusses about his ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta with Karan Johar?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aamir Khan

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan is rumoured to make an appearance on Karan johar's chat show Koffee With Karan S7. If the latest reports are to be believed he will be making a solo appearance and will discuss a number of things with the chat show. Not only will he address the north-south divide in the film industry, but also share things about his personal life.

It is being said that the actor has already shot for the episode and during the shoot, he goes on to talk about his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta his children Junaid, Ira and Azad at length. KJo also questioned him about his choice of films. "Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects," News18 quoted a source as saying.

“Karan had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira and Azad," the report added.

In the past, Aamir has been a part of KJo's show multiple times. He has been on Koffee With Karan solo in the last season. Before that, he graced the Koffee couch with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and another time with his Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

So far, three episodes of Koffee With Karan have been released featuring Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar. The newest guests to arrive on the chat show are Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, another name that has been confirmed for the show is of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo on Wednesday took to social media to share a series of photos saying she likes her 'Koffee' black seemingly confirming her appearance.

