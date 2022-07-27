Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4: Did Vijay Deverakonda reveal he had sex in a car?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan S7: In a new promo of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Vijay Deverakonda spilled beans about his sex life and revealed that he had sex in a car. Vijay will be gracing the Koffee couch alongside Ananya Panday and will send the fans into a frenzy with their sassy yet quirky revelations. Karan Johar recently unveiled the promo of the fourth episode of the ongoing season. From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer.

The promo starts with a fun introduction of 'Liger' actors by host-director Karan Johar who then goes on to ask Vijay whether he liked cheese?

"He is the Arjun we were all ready for with the Panday who is rather chulbul, please welcome Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday,” Karan Johar introduced the duo and further asked, "Do you like Cheese?" To which, the Vijay answered "I am scared about where this is leading." Then a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode is played where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks whether can she could be on the same cheese platter. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday talk about sex life, dating| Watch Video

The actors also spilled beans on their sex life. But what caught the attention was his statement of Vijay on his sex life. When Karan asked about the last time he had sex? In response, Vijay reacted with a witty smile and said 'abort, abort.' When Karan talks about doing sex in a public place, Vijay revealed his wildest side.

He said, "done it in a car," which left Ananya and Karan amused and he further added 'desperate times'(with a wink). Karan also questioned Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the 'Arjun Reddy' star said, "no." However, there's a twist. Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome."

The promo has left fans in splits. "Hahahhaha...Vijju is so cool," a social media user commented. "This episode is gonna be a fire," another one wrote. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Review: Fans call Samantha-Akshay Kumar 'most entertaining', love their chemistry

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in 'Liger', which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Latest Web Series News