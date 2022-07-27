Confirmed! Kareena Kapoor is coming to Koffee With Karan 7, Bollywood actress goes bold for new episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is one of the hottest celebs to appear on Koffee With Karan. She's a regular on Karan Johar's show and this time too she will be making a bold appearance. The actress confirmed it herself. Bebo posted photos of her on her verified Instagram account stating that she likes her 'Koffee' black. The post seemingly confirms that she will be shooting new Koffee With Karan 7 episode.

In the photos, Kareena is seen in an all-black ensemble. She wears a black jacket over a bralette and matching pants. She kept her hair open and donned some oxidised jewellery. The only pop of colour is her multicolor painted nails. Kareena looks stunning to the T. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I like my Koffee black," followed by a black heart. Take a look at Kareena's photos:

Recently the Bollywood diva was in the news after she sparked pregnancy rumours. It all started after a photo of Kareena from the vacation went viral, with reports claiming it showed a baby bump. Kareena responded to these reports with a hilarious post. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uffa.Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK."

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021. On the work front, Kareena currently awaits the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. She is also set for her digital debut and will be seen in an OTT project directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, the next guests on KJo's chat show are Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The actors who are starring together in Liger will be spilling some hot pipping gossip and play rapid fire rounds.

