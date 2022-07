Ranveer Singh collaborating with prominent Hollywood star for an action series? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly eyeing a collaboration with a renowned Hollywood star. As per a source, Ranveer has been offered a massively mounted action-adventure mini-series with the actor. "There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer. To be offered a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances."

"He has shaped pop culture in India and among Indians as we know today through his work and how he leads his life. So, it is not surprising that the Western entertainment industry is trying to mount a massive project with him in the lead along with an action superstar from Hollywood," the source informed.

The particular project will go on the floors soon. "This project has to go on floors asap. Ranveer is currently swamped with filming and promotions of big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan. He will also have a couple of more film announcements soon for which shoot dates have been pre-committed to top filmmakers. So, juggling his schedule to make this work will be key. We are hoping that this pans out correct because, without someone like Ranveer helming the top billed cast, this project won't fly," the source added. ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani parted ways after dating for 6 years? Here's what we know

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in news for his nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine. While some couldn't stop praising the actor for his bold experiment with his look, there's a section of people who have trolled him. Also, the Mumbai Police have booked him for obscenity.

The Mumbai Police has registered the FIR against Ranveer under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said. The FIR stated that India has a "good culture" but due to such pictures, everyone's sentiments are hurt. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for magazine promotes hilarious meme fest & epic edits

Ranveer posted his nude pictures on Instagram last week and since then he has been the talk of the town.

(With ANI inputs)

