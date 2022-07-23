Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for magazine promotes hilarious meme fest & epic edits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ATHEIST100K Hilarious memes on Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet as he went naked for a photoshoot. The actor posed clothless for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds' famous photograph. In another picture he can be seen sitting and posing on the Turkish rug. In another picture, he chose to stand and pose in his underwear. The pictures are going viral on social media platforms and netizens are sharing their thoughts about the same.

While some praised the actor for his brave and unapologetic shoot, some grabbed the opportunity to use the images to share rib-tickling memes and edits.

Take a look

The actor while talking to the magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness. "It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I've been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable," he told Paper magazine. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Mimi Chakraborty questions 'What if, it was a woman?'

