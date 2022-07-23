Saturday, July 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for magazine promotes hilarious meme fest & epic edits

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for magazine promotes hilarious meme fest & epic edits

Ranveer Singh has set the internet ablaze with a set of new pictures from his latest photoshoot. Check out how netizens are reacting to viral pics.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2022 11:37 IST
Ranveer Singh
Image Source : TWITTER/@ATHEIST100K Hilarious memes on Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet as he went naked for a photoshoot. The actor posed clothless for Paper magazine as he paid tribute to Burt Reynolds. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds' famous photograph. In another picture he can be seen sitting and posing on the Turkish rug. In another picture, he chose to stand and pose in his underwear. The pictures are going viral on social media platforms and netizens are sharing their thoughts about the same.

While some praised the actor for his brave and unapologetic shoot, some grabbed the opportunity to use the images to share rib-tickling memes and edits.

Take a look

{twitter:twitter.com/_socialvegan/status/1550703979310374912?s=20&t=qWOELpAP9CoQfMfdZOAXlg

The actor while talking to the magazine expressed how he feels about fashion and nakedness. "It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I've been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable," he told Paper magazine. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Mimi Chakraborty questions 'What if, it was a woman?'

 

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News