Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani parted ways after dating for 6 years? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani seemed to have called their relationship quits. While the duo always remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, their social media PDA, vacations, dinner dates and outings spoke volumes. Reportedly, the couple has decided to part ways after dating for almost six years. However, it is still unclear as to what went wrong between them, as none of them have opened up much about it nor issued any official statement.

Did Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff break up?

According to Hindustan Times, "Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now." Their relationship has been on and off over the last one year. One of Tiger's friends revealed to HT that they got to know about it in the last few weeks. The actor is currently focused on his work and he is not affected by the breakup.

Meanwhile, Disha is very close to Tiger's family. She and actor's sister Krishna Shroff are BFFS. Amid Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani breakup report, the duo reportedly wished each other on Instagram for their respective films.

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the Bareilly-born actress will next be seen in "Ek Villain Returns", the sequel to the 2014 hit 'Ek Villain'. Patani also has Sidharth Malhotra-led actioner 'Yodha', Prabhas’ sci-fi film 'Project K' and 'KTina', in which she reportedly will play a religious, small-town Punjabi woman, in the pipeline. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4: Did Vijay Deverakonda reveal he had sex in a car?

In 'Ek Villain Returns', she plays Rasika, a Marathi woman who believes "greed is good". The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will hit the screens on July 29.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff recently announced a new film, 'Screw Dheela.' Presented by Karan Johar, the action movie will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Next, he has 'Ganpath: Part 1', with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the project is currently being filmed and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and 'Rambo', which will be helmed by the 'War' director Sidharth Anand. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun styles his floral shirt with hat for Trivikram Srinivas' shoot. See pics

Latest Entertainment News