Allu Arjun styles his floral shirt with hat for Trivikram Srinivas' shoot. See pics

Allu Arjun certainly knows how to put his best foot forward in fashion. After setting the box office on fire with "Pushpa - The Rise", the Tollywood star is busy completing his brand endorsements as well as raising expectations about the upcoming sequel. For a shoot, Allu made a strong sartorial statement in the floral shirt look for a commercial in Hyderabad, helmed by ace movie director Trivikram Srinivas.

As Allu Arjun, popularly known as the Icon Star, arrived at the shoot, he was seen sporting a funky shirt and a black hat. He was also seen wearing a red jacket and white T-shirt with black jeans paired perfectly with white shoes. His pictures from the sets makes it abundantly clear that he was all set to stir a storm with his cool looks. The actor is on a constant spree of signing brands. As a result, he has a long list of brand shoots lined up.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will lead the annual India Day Parade in New York next month organised by a leading Indian diaspora organisation as India marks 75th year of Independence. The Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have planned grand events in the coming weeks and months to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. ALSO READ: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa faces backlash on social media over its sequel. But why?

FIA President Kenny Desai announced that the Grand Marshal at the 40th India Day Parade on August 21 this year will be Arjun, the Telugu superstar whose movies have been a hit across India.

On the related note, Allu Arjun starrer film 'Pushpa' gathered a massive response from the netizens at the box office and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. As per various media reports, the pre-production part of the film has already been completed and makers will soon begin the shooting of the sequel. Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film also starred Rahmika Mandana in the lead role and south actor Samantha Prabhu in a guest appearance.

Also, Manoj Bajpayee now has been approached for a role in the film's second part.

