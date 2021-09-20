Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NISHANTBHAT85 Nishant Bhat to enter in Bigg Boss 15 along with Pratik Sehajpal?

Actress and VJ Divya Agarwal became the winner of the first-ever Bigg Boss OTT in the grand finale on Saturday (September 18). Host Karan Johar declared choreographer Nishant Bhat as the first runner up. On the other hand, KJo gave the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT a choice to take the 'Ticket to Bigg Boss 15' briefcase and leave the race to win BB OTT and Pratik grabbed the opportunity. While Pratik will definitely be a part of BB15, the latest rumours suggest that Nishant Bhat will also enter the show.

Going by the report in Spotboye, Bigg Boss OTT runner up Nishant Bhat is currently in quarantine along with Pratik Sehajpal. It is said that he will enter Bigg Boss 15 house on the premiere night on October 2. Host Salman Khan will welcome them. Earlier, it was speculated that Divya Agarwal will join the controversial reality show.

Salman Khan has already been teasing fans with promos of Bigg boss 15. The latest promo shows Salman sitting in a jungle wearing a night suit explaining the latest concept. He talks to the beautiful 'Vishwasuntree,' the voiceover of which has been given by veteran actress Rekha. He asks the tree how the contestants will get to sleep to which Rekha replies by saying that good night's sleep will be a difficult one because of the cold winds.

The old promo had already informed everyone about the fact that the participants of the season will have to go through a rocky time before enjoying the comforts of the Bigg Boss house.

