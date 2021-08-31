Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SALMANSDYNAMITE Bigg Boss 15: Grand premiere date, time, where to watch Salman Khan's reality show

One of the most popular hosts on Indian television, Salman Khan is back with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor has been releasing promos lately on social media, teasing fans about an interesting beginning of the upcoming season with 'param sun-tree' Rekha. While fans are already hooked to Bigg Boss OTT, the excitement for BB15 is at its peak. It was said that BBOTT will air on Voot 24X7 for six weeks and then the show will move to Tv seamlessly with Salman Khan as the host. With three weeks down in the reality show, all the contestants including Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana, and others have made a home in the viewers' hearts. Now TV actress Nia Sharma is also set to join as the wild card.

If you are looking forward to watching Bigg Boss 15 and want to know interesting details about superstar Salman Khan's show, then continue reading here-

Bigg Boss 15: Grand Premiere Date and Time

Going by the social media buzz, Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bigg Boss 15: Where to Watch

Unlike Bigg Boss OTT that airs on the online streaming platform Voot, Bigg Boss 15 will air on Television like all other previous seasons. On weekends, host Salman Khan will interact with the contestants and play games.

Bigg Boss 15: Promos