Meet TMKOC actor Sachin Shroff's wife Chandni Kothi, know why her identity was not revealed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff made headlines when he replaced Shailesh Lodha as the new Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy show. And yet again he is in the headlines for getting married for the second time. The actor, who currently plays the titular character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, married Chandni Kothi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Who is Chandni Kothi

Sachin and his family were tight-lipped about his would-be's identity prior to the wedding. According to the reports she is a good friend of Sachin’s sister. But at the reception, Sachin introduced Chandni to the media and the fans. Chandni is an event organiser and interior designer. Sachin and Chandni have known each other for a long time as she is good friends with his sister.

Speaking with ETimes about the need for secrecy around Chandni’s identity prior to the wedding, Sachin said, “I didn’t keep it a secret. There wasn’t any need as everyone would have known about her ultimately. We referred to her as to-be Mrs for fun. My cousins decided to build inquisitiveness and grandly introduce her at the cocktail party.”

Talking about how they came together, Sachin shared, “My family had been asking me to get married again, and I told them to find a match for me. They suggested I consider settling down with Chandni. I knew her for years, but more as my sister’s friend. We realised we were compatible and could take the plunge. So, here we are!”

While Lodha had been playing the infamous role for over 14 years, Sachin made a smooth transition and impressed the fans equally soon after he appeared on the small screen. Sachin Shroff was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar. In 2018, the duo headed for a divorce after a marriage of nine years. They also have a 10-year-old daughter named Samairra. Sachin's daughter stays with Juhi and is frequently seen in her social media videos.

