Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu performs Umrah with his parents for the first time | See photos

The social media sensation, Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu is quite famous and has around a million followers. Faisu has always shared his wish of taking his parents and family to Umrah and has always voiced his feelings about the same. Now finally he has fulfilled his wish and is super happy to achieve the target of his life. Umrah is a holy act that Muslims take in order to get sanity, peace, and forgiveness for sins.

Mr. Faisu shared a photo revealing that it is his first Umrah with his family. “Our first Umrah together, May Allah accept our prayers and guide us to the right path,” his caption read. The social media star’s fans are happy to see him taking some time off from his busy schedule to go on a spiritual journey with his family. His trip to Umrah also showcases the importance of faith and religion in his life. It is a reflection of his devotion to his religion and a chance for him to seek blessings and spiritual guidance.

Several celebs including Salim Merchant and Pratik Sehajpal wished him a blessed journey and trip. A fan wrote, "May Allah accept your all prayers." Another commented, "Super super @mr_faisu_07 all your wishes and dreams will be accepted…". From earning Rs 50 to now living a luxurious life of riches, Faisal has come a long way. Today, Faisu has a massive fan following which bestows him with a lot of love and support.

For the unversed, Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly also known as Mr Faisu, started as a Tik Tok star. With his videos, he rose to fame and became a social media sensation. He was last seen in TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

