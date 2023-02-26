Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's mushy moment at awards event is awwdorable | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KIARAALIAADVANI Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Instagram upload

The newlyweds of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are painting the town with love. At a recent award event, Kiara and Sidharth had an awwdorbale moment where the couple was seen hugging each other. A clip from the event is surfacing on the internet where Maniesh Paul hosted the event and asked Kiara about her experience of being a real-life bride. Both Kiara and Sidharth attended the event together where his loving wife received an award.

Since it's Kiara's first award post-wedding, taking advantage Maniesh asked Sidharth to give Kiara a hug and with no hesitation, Mr. Malhotra jumped up to the stage to give Mrs. Malhotra an affectionate hug. This mushy moment is winning the internet. Sidharth and Kiara are the biggest newsmakers in the entertainment world in February 2023. The lovebirds exchanged vows on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple's first wedding photos ended up becoming India's most-liked Instagram post.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. After the wedding, the pair hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. On February 9, they hosted a reception in Delhi for friends and family. On February 12, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their industry friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi, but their Mumbai reception was star-studded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The film was well-received by the audience. On the other hand Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'. She will also be seen in 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

