  5. Akshay Kumar on Selfiee's box office failure: 'Its 100% my fault, audience requires to see something else'

As Akshay Kumar's latest film Selfiee opens with dismal figures at the ticket windows, the actor believes it is his fault if a film does not work.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2023 11:22 IST
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi
Image Source : TWITTER/@EMRAANHASHMI Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi at Selfiee's promotion event

Akshay Kumar has a glorious career span of 32 years, he is one of the most successful actors of Bollywood. But it seems the last couple of years have been tough for the actor in terms of box-office hits. His latest release 'Selfiee' had a disappointing opening day, earning only Rs 2.55 crore. Since Sooryavanshi, he has been witnessing back-to-back failures in terms of impressing the audience. All his films that were released in theatres in 2022 have failed to record huge numbers. Last year's Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj were also box-office flops.

Talking about his three-four flops in a row, Akshay told Aaj Tak, "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience requires to see something else."

Akshay added, "It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (If your films are not working, it is your fault). When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon (I am trying to change, that is all I can do)." He also said that he'd like to tell everyone that when films don't work, the audience must not be blamed. “Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film.”

About Selfiee

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Production backs it along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

 

