Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' release date to be preponed? Know Here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PHOTOFITM Stills from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

One of the most anticipated movies, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with a fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for its theatrical release. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see them onscreen but if reports are to be believed the makers of the movie are planning some changes in the release date. Slated to release on 8th March, the movie now might get an early release date.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the industry shared, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 8. But the producers are toying with the idea of preponing it and releasing it a day earlier, on Tuesday, March 7, The second day of Holi falls on March 7. There has been confusion over this aspect. In many places, the Holi holiday will be on March 7. To take advantage of it, the makers felt that it was wise to come on March 7 since that’s when it’ll get maximum footfall."

"The final decision on the film’s release date is likely to be taken in the next few days. A decision will be taken in a few days. If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gets ready in time, it will be out on Tuesday, March 7. Or else, it will arrive in cinemas on March 8, as scheduled", the source further mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The fresh pairing is currently busy promoting the film as its release is approaching. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline. Besides these, recent reports also claimed that Ranbir is also likely to be seen in former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic.

