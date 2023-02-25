Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@SELENAGOMEZ Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram, surpasses Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez, the most followed woman on Instagram, has recaptured her throne, indicating that Kylie Jenner had to relinquish her position. With over 382 million Instagram followers, Selena Gomez has locked the top spot among women on Instagram after Kylie Jenner's 380 million followers. However, Selena quit Instagram after becoming the most followed woman, calling it "a little silly."

She posted a photo on Instagram on the day she surpassed Kim Kardashian as the most followed woman with the message, "I deleted this one time because I felt maybe it was too much, but anyway (taking a break from social media)." Selena was pictured in the stunning image holding a cocktail while wearing a black outfit.

Selena had already attained the title of being the social media platform's most-followed female user a few years ago when she was the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram before Kylie surpassed her.

Selena abandoned Instagram for a brief period of time due to hate comments. Apparently she started posting her life updates again, despite criticism.

Selena has had a successful career as an actor and singer. She first entered the entertainment industry as a young child artist. She also assumed the job of producer and is the owner of the well-known beauty company Rare Beauty.

Selena made the headlines for "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the long-awaited documentary that chronicled a period of time in her life when she battled mental health issues. The film was released last year and garnered widespread media attention. She was also featured in the web series "Only Murders in the Building," alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Latest Entertainment News