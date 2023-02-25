Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Five Bollywood celebs who stole the limelight while attending their ex's wedding

Bollywood's celebrities choose to let go of the past while attending their ex's wedding receptions. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor, celebrities have shown immense happiness and respect for their ex-partners' marriages.

Alia Bhatt at Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception:

Though Alia and Sidharth never officially confirmed their relationship, the duo began dating around Kapoor & Sons (2016) and dated for a year and a half. And in 2023, Alia attended SidKiara's wedding reception in a gorgeous blush pink saree embellished heavily with glass beads, cutdana, and sequin work by Sawan Gandhi.

Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception:

The "chocolate boy" of Bollywood attended his ex-girlfriend Sonam's wedding reception in 2018. Ranbir also made his first appearance with Alia Bhatt (now wife) as a couple. The actor donned a black and white sherwani with intricate details.

Anushka Sharma at Ranveer Singh's wedding reception:

Anushka and Ranveer first shared screen time in "Band Baaja Baaraat," and afterwards "Women vs. Ricky Bahl." The 2011 IIFA Awards marked the end of their brief romance that lasted 3 years long. In 2018, Anushka attended Ranveer's wedding reception in Mumbai in a lilac ethereal gown.

Shahid Kapoor at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception:

Priyanka's ex Shahid made a beautiful hand-in-hand entry with his wife Mira Rajput The co-actors of a successful film, Kaminey, developed a close bond with each other and called it off after two years of dating.

Dino Morea at Bipasha Basu's wedding reception:

Dino and Bipasha were among the most adorable Bollywood couples of all time. They dated from 1996 to 2002. The couple was seen in the movies Raaz, Gunaah, and Chehra. Dino attended his ex's reception in a black suit in 2016.

