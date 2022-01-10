Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHWERSMERCHANTT Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai's 4-month-old son Nirvair tests COVID-19 positive

Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's 4-month-old son Nirvair has tested COVID-19 positive amid rising cases of infection in the country and the Omicron variant threat. The Bigg Boss 9 participant took to social media to inform the fans about the same and shared that the little one was 'in pain and cranky' after getting infected. Kishwer also thanked her husband Suyyash Rai for standing by her side during this difficult time and taking care of things at home. She also informed that her baby's nanny and their househelp also tested COVID positive during this time, leaving the couple alone to take care of things all by themselves.

Kishwer shared a couple of loving pictures with Suyyash and wrote, "Firstly happy dating anniversary to us @suyyashrai. I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot. Have seen him mature, become more understanding, reposible and loving. 5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid, and what followed was a disaster. Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine. Sid Suyyash's partner who is staying with us got infected. And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too. So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and of course to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky. @suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease."

Kishwer continued, "He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back, wiping my tears, staying up with me, letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky, put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo. I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become. Gglad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you. Just one thing, stop overdoing the breakfast bit. @nirvair.rai and I love you so much. Also thank you @mamaamerchantt @rai.ranjana @raishrutirai for constantly checking on us and sending us food. And friends like family who have also been there and equally worried about buns (sic)."

Suyyash and Kishwer became parents on August 28 last year. Fondly called as 'Sukish' by the fans, the couple started dating in 2010. The two got married in 2016.