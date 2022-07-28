Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 premiere: Aamir Khan, Mary Kom to kickstart new season on THIS date

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 premiere: Aamir Khan, Mary Kom to kickstart new season on THIS date

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is all set to premiere on August 7 and the first episode will see Aamir Khan and Mary Kom on the hot seat. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show will have a new grand prize this season.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2022 20:32 IST
celeb image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan returns as Kaun Banega Crorepati host in the 14th season

From superstar Aamir Khan to sports icon Mary Kom, the premiere episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' is going to start with a bang.

As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, the makers have dedicated a special episode (August 7) which will be attended by Aamir Khan, sports icons including Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major DP Singh, India's first blade runner.

 

Apart from a star-studded night, the viewers will also get to know about some new elements that will be introduced in the new season. Unlike the last season in which the highest prize money was Rs 7 crores, this year it is Rs 7.5 crores.

Read: Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's character to die in the show? Actor FINALLY reacts

A new safe haven of Rs 75 lakhs is being introduced so those who cannot answer the final 7.5 crore question can take home Rs 75 lakhs. The last season of 'KBC' had seen a number of celebrities appearing on the show like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Genelia Dsouza, and Ritesh Deshmukh amongst others.

Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan tongue-tied as 5-year-old asks him to sit at home instead of working at 80

Amitabh Bachchan tongue-tied as 5-year-old asks him to sit at home instead of working at 80

Good Bye first look: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film to release on THIS date

Good Bye first look: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film to release on THIS date

Uunchai release date: Sooraj Barjatya's film starring Amitabh Bachchan to hit theatres on THIS day

Uunchai release date: Sooraj Barjatya's film starring Amitabh Bachchan to hit theatres on THIS day

Read: Bigg Boss 16 house pics LEAKED! Salman Khan's show to have aqua theme this season? Know details

'KBC 14' is all set to start from August 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News