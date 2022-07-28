Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's character to die in the show? Actor FINALLY reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAANPARADISE Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna exits show? Actor reacts

Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna has garnered massive appreciation for his role as Anuj Kapadia, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's husband in the popular sitcom. Fans have appreciated his chemistry with Rupali from day one and have accepted him with open arms. They lovingly call them 'MaAn' and the hashtag is iften seen trending on social media platforms. However since a longtime entertainment galore is buzzing with reports that Gaurav is going to leave the show and that's why his character will be killed in the upcoming episodes. This has left the fans extremely disappointed and worried. Finally, Gaurav has reacted to these reports and revealed if he is going to take an exit from the show.

When asked about the upcoming developments in the show and if he is going to leave Anupamaa and his character Anuj will ultimately die in the show, Gaurav told Indianexpress, "All I can say for now is that I am fully committed to Anupamaa and Star Plus. I have full faith in Rajan Shahi’s vision. I don’t know what lies ahead in the track. So, I would want the audiences to wait and watch." Gaurav did not reveal many details about the future of his character and let the mystery continue.

Fans are already coping with the news of Paras Kalnawat's exit from the show. And if Anuj's character will be eliminated from Anupamaa it is going to be really hard for the fans.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 house pics LEAKED! Salman Khan's show to have aqua theme this season? Know details

For the unversed, Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Anupamaa's younger son Samar in the show will not be seen in the popular daily soap as his contract has been terminated by the makers with immediate effect after he gave his nod to the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa on another channel. Paras later in a long post on Instagram shared his side of the story.

Also read: Sakshi Tanwar's Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii to return on TV, confirms Ekta Kapoor | Details inside

Latest Entertainment News