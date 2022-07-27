Sakshi Tanwar's Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii to return on TV, confirms Ekta Kapoor | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAHANI GHAR GHAR KII Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii

Sakshi Tanwar's popular sitcom Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning back to television. The show that ruled the TRP charts during its time is making a comeback after 14 long years. Producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday confirmed the reports of the show's return. Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii also starred Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawaatra, and Achint Kaur who went on to become household names. The show will have its rerun on the Star Plus channel from August 2. It will air from Monday to Sunday from 3:30 pm onwards.

Ekta also penned a heartfelt note recalling the time when she was young, ambitious and had just begun with the show. Sharing a short clip, Ekta wrote, "I was this young, ambitious 25-year- old TV producer who was trying to make a mark in the entertainment world…. I was determined to create something really big that could make a difference in society… I’ve always looked for inspiration in real people around me, and that’s how the journey of #KahaaniGharGharKii began… After much persuasion, Sakshi agreed to essay the role of Parvati, who went on to become India’s favourite bahu along with Tulsi. I am super excited to announce that @StarPlus is bringing back KGGK, India’s most- loved Kahaani on Aug 2, Monday to Sunday @ 3:30 pm.@starplus #sakshitanwar #kirankarmarkar @chintzykaur @anupsoni3 @mohnish_bahl."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Fans of the show are on cloud nine and they bombarded Ekta's post with exciting comments. One of the users wrote, "Wat fond memories I have of this show !!" Another said, "Title song I love more after parvathi transformation after leap my god she look super duper stunning her look just kills her swag dialogues delivery my god super just love her grace as well love everything about our parvathi." A fan also said, "Waiting to watch our parvathi rock I love our Parvathi."

Meanwhile, there were several social media reports that suggested that the production house will relaunch the show with a new cast. But it seems like those were mere rumours as the older episodes will be aired again.

Also read: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie on Voot: OTT release date, who can watch film & more details

Latest Entertainment News