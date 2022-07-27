Bigg Boss 16 house pics LEAKED! Salman Khan's show to have aqua theme this season? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan will be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most anticipated shows that is going to come out later this year. Salman Khan will be returning as the host and as per the reports, the show will go on air in September or October. Earlier, it was revealed that the pre-production work on the reality show is on in full swing and the set construction work will begin soon. Now, pictures have leaked on social media of the new set which will become the house to this season's participants. The leaked pictures of the Bigg Boss 16 house have been shared on Instagram and continue to be widely circulated among the fan clubs.

Inside Bigg Boss 16 house

Images of the Bigg Boss 16 sets have been shared on social media. The house will have a lavish look and it seems as if the theme of this season is aqua. Last year, Salman's how had a jungle theme and the set was designed on that basis. This year's set pics have revealed that the interiors are dominated by the blue hue. On a closer look, one can see that the living room has sea shells, corals and other water animals designed on the walls. The images of the Bigg Boss 16 house will leave you excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss 16 to air THIS month?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will reportedly return to host the latest season of Bigg Boss. He is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming Bollywood projects Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 and may return to the hosting duties in September-October, which is when the show is expected to go on air. The set will be finalised in September and it will be followed by a technical test. In September end or early October, the show may begin to air, as per the reports.

What about Bigg Boss OTT?

Meanwhile, season two of Bigg Boss OTT has been delayed by a complete year. The first season of the digital version of the reality show aired in August 2021, with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner. The runner-ups Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty entered Bigg Boss 15 after completing Bigg Boss OTT and did really well on Salman's show. Despite the success of the maiden season of Bigg Boss OTT, the new season may not air this year and may get delayed till March-April 2023 when Salman's show on TV has wrapped up. In doing this, the makers are following the regional format of Bigg Boss wherein the main show goes on air first, followed by the OTT version, reports claim.

Bigg Boss 16: Contestants approached

As Bigg boss 16 pre-production is going on in full swing, reportedly the makers are on the lookout for celebrities that could feature in the latest season. Suffice it to know that the biggest names from the entertainment industry will be seen on Bigg Boss 16 as Salman returns with his inimitable style as the host.

