Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan has fear of snakes, recalls incident from one of his films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan reveals his fear of snakes on KBC 14

One of the most popular and well-liked quiz programmes in the country, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, attracts contestants from all over the country to compete for a large sum of money. In the most recent episode of the quiz show, Amitabh Bachchan began by introducing each of the competitors. As per tradition, the contestants got ready for the fastest finger first, as Big B provides all of the options. After answering a few questions, contestant Naveen Kumar, aged 25-year-old from Haryana, was given the chance to confront Amitabh Bachchan.

After Naveen Kumar took to the hot seat, the megastar explained to him all the rules, and they began with the game. The first question asked was, according to a popular Hindi phrase, what can one not do with just one hand? A. Brush, B. Clap, C. Comb, D. Point. Contestant took no time and chose option B, correctly answering the question, and won Rs. 1000.

The next question comes as a pictorial question. The first image is of a goat, the second is a snake, the third is a cow and the fourth is Tiger. Naveen saw the options and chose B, which earned him Rs. 3000. After he answered, Amitabh Bachchan requested that the computer Ji to delete all of the images on the screen, specifically the snake one, to which Naveen immediately agreed. This sparked an intriguing discussion between the two, during which the contestant admitted to being terrified of snakes and getting a fever anytime he saw one. Big B agreed with him, claiming that he goes through the same scenario.

This conversation prompted the star to share an incident from the sets of one of his films and he mentioned his experience of working with a snake. Sharing about the story, Big B said, "In my profession, it is very difficult to stay away from snakes. I have had a fever too because of it. We have to talk to the snake and request him to not bite us. In one of my scenes I had a snake coming out from my chest and brother I can’t tell you how much of a dead man I felt at that moment. I told my director I won’t be able to do this scene. After a lot of difficulty they told me that we will keep a fake rubber snake in front of you and you can recite your dialogues to him and I was like yes that could be done. After holding it I was very calm and started talking to the fake snake. But after the scene had gotten over and everybody clapped, one of my assistants came and told me that the snake was not made of rubber, it was a real snake with whom I did a scene."

Mr. Bachchan went on to say that he was shocked and in disbelief that he had failed to notice that the snake he had just been filming a sequence with was a real one.

DON'T MISS

Kanika Mann trolled for flaunting her bare back in saree, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed\

'Mahabharata' finds an OTT home on Disney+ Hotstar, show unveiled globally

Did Surbhi Chandna make her relationship with Karnn Sharma Insta official with THIS post?

Latest Entertainment News