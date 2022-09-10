Kanika Mann trolled for flaunting her bare back in saree, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kanika Mann and Urfi Javed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann stole all the limelight with her bold and sensational look. The popular television actress set social media on fire with her sultry avatar, when she looked breathtakingly beautiful in a satin saree. Flaunted her bare back, the posed happily for the paparazzi and greeted them with a wide smile on her face. Adding more drama to her look was the heavy golden jewellery she opted for. However, her look didn't go down well with the netizens who trolled her for dressing inappropriately in public places. Many even compared her to Urfi Javed.

Recently, Kanika was papped in the city, where she arrived in a satin saree paired with jewellery. Ditching her blouse, the actress went all backless and sassy. Take a look

While many of her fans loved the way Kanika carried herself, there were some, who slammed for the bare back. A user wrote, "Urfi ki acting start krdi." Another said, "Blouse be like : mai kya karu job chod du." A third user commented, "Blouse pehnna hi bhul gye." Several users feel that 'its Urfi fever.' ALSO READ: Did Surbhi Chandna make her relationship with Karnn Sharma Insta official with THIS post?

For the unversed, Urfi Javed is often making headlines for her unique and bold fashion style. Her eccentric fashion choices always make her fall prey to criticism and trolling. From unbuttoned pants, backless clothes, ripped jackets and jeans, high-slit skirts, to outfits made out of flowers, safety pins, photographs, paper, plastic, glass, wires and more, she can create an outfit out of anything. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is seen designing her own clothes instead of going for designers or brands. There's hardly an element left on earth that she hasn't used to design her dresses.

Kanika's work front

Mann, who recently participated in the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, starred in Roohaniyat 2 co-starring Arjun Bijlani. Speaking about the show, she said, "It is overwhelming to see so many people care about where Prisha and Saveer's story is going and how they find their way to each other and thoroughly root for them." 'Roohaniyat' Chapter 2 is now available to stream on MX Player. ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: When and Where to watch, Subscription, Promo, Cast and more

Also, she was cast in the music video, 'Sorry Sorry' with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Tapu.

